CUMBERLAND - Norman "Norm" Charles Martin, 90, of Cumberland, passed away on July 14 after a period of declining health. Born on in New Bedford, MA, he was the son of the late Marianne (Plouffe) Martin Gamache and Wilbrod Martin. Norm was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy F. (McGill) Martin, his daughter, Linda S. Martin and his son, John F. Martin. He is survived by his daughter, Debra L. Martin and her companion John A. LaCortiglia of Franklin, MA, his son, Bruce A. Martin and his wife Donna of Brunswick, ME and Port St. Lucie, FL, his daughter-in-law, Diane E. Martin of Harrisville, RI, his sister- in-law, Sister Margaret M. McGill. OP of Adrian, MI and his former son-in-law, Denis H. Boulanger, Sr. of Andover, MA. He was the brother of the late Gerald Martin, Yvette Giannini, Georgette Rocha and Roger Gamache. Norm leaves behind his grandchildren, Erik, Sean, Jeremy, Bradford and Garrett Martin, Alyson Boulanger Smith and Denis H. Boulanger, Jr. as well as his great-grandchildren, Madeline Winslow, Ian, Riley, Niamh, Troy and Emily Martin, Andrew, Meredith and soon to be born Baby Smith and Benjamin and Avery Boulanger. He is also survived by his loving and devoted companion, Miriam "Mimi" Freeman, two nephews and a special niece, Maureen Rocha, who helped care for him in recent months.

Norm graduated from Pawtucket East High School in 1948 and attended the University of Rhode Island. He was a process engineer for the former Corning Glass Works where he was employed for 45 years. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served in the Korean War. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Medal and the Korean Ambassador for Peace Medal. Norm coached Little League baseball in Cumberland for over 20 years and received the Donald Seaton Memorial Award in 1974 and was inducted into the Boys and Girls Club of Cumberland-Lincoln Hall of Fame in 1994. He was a founding member and past president of the Cumberland-Lincoln Community Chorus and Encore - For Your Pleasure, a community outreach chorale group.

In his earlier years, Norm enjoyed photography, golf and traveling. He enjoyed spending time with his beloved family and visits to the ocean with Mimi. He remained a loyal Red Sox fan and music lover until his passing. He will be remembered by those who knew and loved him for his sunny disposition, his ability to see the best in everyone and his corny sense of humor. Norm's family would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful staff at The Lighthouse at Lincoln where he lived for the last several months and as well as the staff at Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center where he spent his final days.

Norm's Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 20 at 11am in St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1 Smith Avenue, Greenville, RI 02828. Burial will be private. Visitation will be Saturday morning from 9:30am to 10:30am in the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Rt 44 at Greenville Common, Greenville, RI.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Norm's memory to the Boys and Girls Club of Cumberland-Lincoln, 1 James J. McKee Way, Cumberland, RI 02864 or St. Thomas Episcopal Church, would be appreciated. Published in The Pawtucket Times on July 16, 2019