PAWTUCKET - Odette H. Delisle, 66, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. She was the loving companion of Barry Madden of Pawtucket. Born in Attleboro, MA, she was the daughter of the late Henry R. and Georgette H. (Renaud) Delisle.

Odette enjoyed reading, cooking, going to the beach and watching sports, especially the Pawtucket PawSox, where she would often visit the stadium to support her local team.

Besides her companion, she is survived by three sisters, Jocelyne Wakefield of NC, Michelle Delisle of CT and Camille Delisle of ME; six nieces, April, Kara, Nova, Lauren, Seana and Rachel; two nephews, Josh and Eric and several cousins. She was the sister of the late Renee M. Delisle.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. in WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Cecilia Church, 755 Central Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 will be greatly appreciated. For online condolences please visit: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com Published in The Pawtucket Times on June 29, 2019