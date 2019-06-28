Home

POWERED BY

Services
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
For more information about
Odette Delisle
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Odette Delisle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Odette H. Delisle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Odette H. Delisle Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Odette H. Delisle, 66, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. She was the loving companion of Barry Madden of Pawtucket. Born in Attleboro, MA, she was the daughter of the late Henry R. and Georgette H. (Renaud) Delisle.
Odette enjoyed reading, cooking, going to the beach and watching sports, especially the Pawtucket PawSox, where she would often visit the stadium to support her local team.
Besides her companion, she is survived by three sisters, Jocelyne Wakefield of NC, Michelle Delisle of CT and Camille Delisle of ME; six nieces, April, Kara, Nova, Lauren, Seana and Rachel; two nephews, Josh and Eric and several cousins. She was the sister of the late Renee M. Delisle.
Visitation will begin on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. in WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Cecilia Church, 755 Central Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 will be greatly appreciated. For online condolences please visit: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William W. Tripp Funeral Home
Download Now