1/1
Patricia A. (Morse) Paiva
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LINCOLN - Patricia A. (Morse) Paiva, 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Antonio A. Paiva, Jr.

Born in San Diego, California, she was a daughter of the late Edward Morse (USN) and Gertrude (Joachim) Morse. Pat resided in Pawtucket before moving to Lincoln in 1976.

She was employed by the Town of Lincoln Water Department until retiring, and was previously a Medical Secretary for Dr. Paul B. Metcalfe of Pawtucket, for over twenty years.

Pat was an avid reader and was involved in several womens organizations including the Whiffers Womens Golf League at Chemawa, North Attleboro.

She leaves 2 sons, Dennis A. Paiva of Pawtucket and David M. Paiva and his wife, Theresa, of Lincoln; four grandsons; two granddaughters-in-law; eight great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Edward Morse (USN) and Barbara Grohs.

Relatives and friends are welcome to attend VISITATION on Tuesday, September 8th from 4 to 6 p.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. The funeral and interment in the family lot at Mount Saint Mary Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 would be appreciated.

TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pawtucket Times from Sep. 3 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved