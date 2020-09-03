LINCOLN - Patricia A. (Morse) Paiva, 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Antonio A. Paiva, Jr.Born in San Diego, California, she was a daughter of the late Edward Morse (USN) and Gertrude (Joachim) Morse. Pat resided in Pawtucket before moving to Lincoln in 1976.She was employed by the Town of Lincoln Water Department until retiring, and was previously a Medical Secretary for Dr. Paul B. Metcalfe of Pawtucket, for over twenty years.Pat was an avid reader and was involved in several womens organizations including the Whiffers Womens Golf League at Chemawa, North Attleboro.She leaves 2 sons, Dennis A. Paiva of Pawtucket and David M. Paiva and his wife, Theresa, of Lincoln; four grandsons; two granddaughters-in-law; eight great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Edward Morse (USN) and Barbara Grohs.Relatives and friends are welcome to attend VISITATION on Tuesday, September 8th from 4 to 6 p.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. The funeral and interment in the family lot at Mount Saint Mary Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 would be appreciated.