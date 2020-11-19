PAWTUCKET - On Monday, November 16, 2020, Patricia Briggs - Whitaker, dedicated and loving mother, passed away at the age of 83. Pat was born on February 18, 1937 in Pawtucket, RI to the late Edward and Anna Walsh-Briggs, both of Pawtucket, RI.



Pat most recently moved to Greenfield, MA from Eaton Place in Franklin, MA, to be close to her son, Edward, her daughter - in - law Tara, and her two beautiful granddaughters, Mayzie, and Anna.



A 'GREEN' burial service will be held at the Town of Heath Center Cemetery, located at the corner of Colrain Stage Rd and W Hosmer Rd. across from the Heath Fairgrounds, Friday, November 20, 2020 at 3pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store