WARWICK – Patricia C. (Welch) Dicomitis, 86, of Cole Farm Road, Warwick, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at West Shore Health Center in Warwick. She was the wife of the late Konstantine S. "Gus" Dicomitis.
Born in Providence, the daughter of the late John A. and Mildred (Cox) Welch, and the stepdaughter of the late Ann (Keblitis) Welch, she lived in Warwick for 40 years. She was a graduate of St. Mary Academy Bay View and Bryant College.
Pat was employed at the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence for 15 years before retiring 10 years ago. She was earlier employed at Nulco Manufacturing in Pawtucket and Farm Fresh Produce in Providence.
She was a member of St. Timothy Parish in Warwick, St. Benedict Circle Daughters of Isabella, and the Ireland 32 Society. She was a volunteer for "And You Fed Me" of Blackstone.
She is survived by four sons and a daughter, Stephan K. Dicomitis (Kristine) of Missoula, Mont., Christopher J. Dicomitis (Beth) of Warren, Catherine T. Strain of Lincoln, Gregory P. Dicomitis (Joy) of Cumberland, and Michael P. Dicomitis of Warwick; two sisters, Aleksandra Johnson of The Villages, Fla., and Jo-Ann Hohmann of Altura, Minn.; a brother, John J. Welch of Warwick; 10 grandchildren, Billy, Gregory, Tayrn, Kevin, Krista, Mikaela, Alexa, Gabriella, Michael and Kennedy; and a great-grandson, Zachary.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 9 a.m. from the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Ave., Spring Green, Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Timothy Church, 1799 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Visiting hours will be on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. Burial will be in Mt. St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Meals-On-Wheels, 70 Bath Street, Providence, RI 02908.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Sept. 2, 2019