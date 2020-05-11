I, too, was a student in the 70's at Hope High School when, among other things, he was the head of the English Department. Wanting to become an English teacher then, I looked to Mr. Donovan for some guidance. At first I was intimidated by his stature but as soon as he spoke you would feel so at ease. One can only wish that future peer groups of teachers replicate this great man's style.

Thank you, Mr. Donovan, for inspiring generations of sports athletes and future-teaching students. May the blueprint, energy and echoes of your wisdom and ways forever be known throughout the classrooms and halls of the "Blue Wave".

Lori Ann DiSandro