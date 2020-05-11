Paul F. Donovan
CUMBERLAND - DONOVAN, Paul F., 91, of Cumberland, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Roger Williams Medical Center, Providence. He was the husband of the late Eillen H. (Mulligan) Donovan. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, friend, teacher and coach, who touched the lives of many and left this world better than he found it.

Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Henry J. and Ellen (Pierce) Donovan. He resided in Cumberland for over 40 years.

Mr. Donovan received his undergraduate degree and his Masters Degree from Rhode Island College. Over the span of an amazing 46 years (1955-2001), a generation of high school athletes benefited from the knowledge of the quiet and unassuming Paul Donovan nicknamed "the gentlemen coach". A La Salle graduate, where he ran track and played baseball, he earned Providence Journal All-State accolades in both areas. After graduating from Rhode Island College ('51), he played professional and semi-pro baseball for thirteen seasons, interspersed with two year's service in the US Marine Corps. He began his prep coaching career at Hope High School, where he also taught English and was department head for 11 years. He coached his Blue Wave's baseball teams for 26 years, retiring in 1983. He continued his career at Moses Brown where his "Quaker Nine" went undefeated (16-0) in his first season winning SENE Championships three times. A Rhode Island Teacher of the Year ('73), he is a member of the La Salle Academy, Rhode Island College, Hope High, Moses Brown, Fox Point Boys Club and the Rhode Island Interscholastic Athletic League Halls of Fame. He won the baseball umpire's Ed Jansen Award ('96) and the baseball Coaches Associations Carl Toti Award ('89).

Mr. Donovan was an English teacher for the Providence School Department for 28 years and Moses Brown for 18 years.
He was a communicant of the St. Aidan/St. Patrick Church where he served as a lector for many years. Those that love him and grew to know him will always remember his competitive spirit, his love for the game of baseball, the art of teaching, and the meaning of family.

He leaves behind his legacy of love, his adoring daughter, Mary K. O'Connor and her husband Jim of South Attleboro, his grandson John "Jack" O'Connor; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Pierce Donovan.

His funeral and burial will be private. A live stream of Paul's graveside service at Resurrection Cemetery will be available on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11 AM. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, Cumberland.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to Berkshire Place for their kind and compassionate care for Paul over the past five years.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, 200 Niantic Ave, Providence, RI 02907 or to the Moses Brown Fund, 250 Lloyd Avenue Providence, RI 02906.
ONLINE MEMORIAL AND LIVE STREAM OF SERVICES: jjduffyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pawtucket Times from May 11 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral
Memorial service
Burial
MAY
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
J. J. Duffy Life Celebration Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 334-2300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

10 entries
May 11, 2020
I had the good fortune to have Paul as both a teacher and baseball coach in the mid 60's. His influence on me is still fresh in my mind. I remember him as a decent man who left a great and lasting impression on me. I extend my sincere condolences to the Donovan family.
Joe Diamond
May 11, 2020
The Donovan Family,

Paul was the best baseball teacher I ever had in my lifetime of playing baseball from little league thru college and amateur ball. He was a wonderful man.
Bill Falcone
May 11, 2020
I, too, was a student in the 70's at Hope High School when, among other things, he was the head of the English Department. Wanting to become an English teacher then, I looked to Mr. Donovan for some guidance. At first I was intimidated by his stature but as soon as he spoke you would feel so at ease. One can only wish that future peer groups of teachers replicate this great man's style.
Thank you, Mr. Donovan, for inspiring generations of sports athletes and future-teaching students. May the blueprint, energy and echoes of your wisdom and ways forever be known throughout the classrooms and halls of the "Blue Wave".
Lori Ann DiSandro
May 11, 2020
My Condolence to the Family.I was a Hope Student In the 70s.Mr Donovan was a Great Man and Teacher
Stephen Andrade
Student
May 10, 2020
To the Donovan family:

I was a student at Hope HS and played basketball and baseball. Mr. Donovan was not only a great coach, but also a tremendous teacher. Always thoughtful and kind and taught fundamentals that many of us used then, and carried forward in our own lives, both on the court/field and off. I recall how he mentored Ray Jarvis, our picture who went on to pitch for the Red Sox.
I am truly sorry for your great loss. RIP Mr. Donovan.

Joe Cannon
Hudson, Ohio
Joe Cannon
May 10, 2020
To the Donovan family, my sincere condolences on the passing of Paul. He was an outstanding professional, teacher and coach. More importantly he was a true gentleman who made his community, state and nation better places through his teaching, coaching and military service. May he rest in peace.
Tom Mulvey
May 10, 2020
Paul was a great influence on me as a young coach and teacher at Hope High School. He was grace , humility, and unselfishness all rolled into one!! My sincerest condolences to Paul's family...may his memory persevere!
Jon Badway
May 10, 2020
I will always remember Paul Donovan as gentle soul. He was a leader at Hope High School, ad when he spoke (softly), all listened. Most of all, Mr. Donovan supported the students at Hope, and created scholars and athletes who are important members of our Providence community today.

My condolences to his family,

Nancy Mullen
Nancy Mullen
May 10, 2020
We have lost one or the greatest teacher coaches in the history off Rhode Island. Paul was a scholar, a top teacher and great baseball coach. Above all, he was a gentleman! It was my honor to know him, to watch him work and to talk to him about life.
My condolences to his family.
Jim Cooney
May 10, 2020
The times I spent at Hope High School with Paul as a colleague,assistant coach, and a friend are some of my most cherished memories. He was truly a gentleman of the highest order, and a valued role model for countless students and athletes under his tutelage,as well as for me as a young coach and teacher. Though we have not been in touch for years, I am truly saddened by Paul's passing,hence this prolonged,yet sincere,entry. My heart-felt condolences to all of Paul's family...
Jon M. Badway
