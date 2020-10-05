1/
Paul H. Beaudin
1926 - 2020
ROCHESTER - Paul H. Beaudin, 94, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2020. He was born on January 25, 1926 in Adams, MA. The family moved to Forestdale, RI where he lived most of his life before moving to Rochester, NH in 1995.

Paul was pre-deceased by his wife of 69 years, Theresa. Survivors include three sons, David and wife Caroline of Durham, NC, Mark of Durango, CO, and Thomas of Ignacio, CO, one daughter Paula of E. Rochester and a grand-daughter, Allison Marino of Los Angeles, CA, one sister Louise Vanhouwe of Forestdale, RI, and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Monday, October 12th at Holy Rosary Church, 189 N. Main St. in Rochester. Burial will be at a later date at the Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.Grondinfuneralhome.com

Published in Pawtucket Times from Oct. 5 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
Funeral services provided by
H. J. Grondin & Son, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Services
177 North Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603.332.1563
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 5, 2020
To Paul's family. I am sorry to hear of Paul's passing. For many years I was his and Terries go to handyman. They were both wonderful people. Sandy and I will miss them both
Jim and Sandy MILINER
Friend
October 5, 2020
Our condolences to Paul’s family. We were neighbors for 4yrs but felt you knew him all your life. His wife Theresa even with her illnesses always had a smile. He will be missed by all. Especially when I close my drapes at night I would look across and his tv would be showing. Now it’s dark. But know he is with his loving wife Theresa RIP Paul
Bob&sylvia Santoro
Neighbor
