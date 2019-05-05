Home

Darlington Mortuary Of L Heroux & Son Inc
1042 Newport Ave
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-4376
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Darlington Mortuary Of L Heroux & Son Inc
1042 Newport Ave
Pawtucket, RI 02861
Funeral
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Darlington Mortuary Of L Heroux & Son Inc
1042 Newport Ave
Pawtucket, RI 02861
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Teresa's Church
358 Newport Ave.
Pawtucket, RI
Burial
Following Services
Notre Dame Cemetery
Pawtucket, RI
Paul V. Gendron Obituary
PAWTUCKET – Paul V. Gendron, 87, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Jeannine (Lescault) Gendron.

Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Leo and Loretta (Robichaud) Gendron.

A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, before retiring, he owned and operated the American Speedy print shop in North Providence. He also enjoyed jazz and classical music. and was also an avid stamp collector.

Mr. Gendron is survived by three daughters, Janet Durette of Pawtucket, Carol Crutchfield of East Providence, and Laurie Fidrych and her husband Carl of Clearwater, Fla., three sons, David Gendron of Pawtucket, Raymond Gendron and his wife Selina of Cranston, and Peter Gendron and his wife Marianne of Seekonk; one sister, Claire Ormerad of Pawtucket; 15 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. He was the father of the late Michael Gendron.

His funeral will be held Wednesday, May 8, at 9 a.m. from the Darlington Mortuary of L. Heroux & Son, 1042 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Teresa's Church, 358 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling Hours will be held Wednesday morning from 9 to 10 a.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Jeanne Jugan, Little Sisters of the Poor Residence, 964 Main St., Pawtucket 02860, or Hope Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence 02904 would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on May 6, 2019
