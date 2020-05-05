LINCOLN - Pauline B. (Lamarre) Lefebvre, 89, of Duckworth Street, died Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis Lefebvre.
She is survived by two daughters, Elaine Lefebvre of Lincoln, and Renee Brannigan of Scituate; three sons, Paul Lefebvre of Lincoln, Roland Lefebvre of Pawtucket, and Roger Lefebvre of Scituate; two sisters, Georgette Poole of Pawtucket, and Madeleine Moore of Attleboro, Mass.; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, several Godchildren. She was the sister of the Rene Lamarre.
For complete obituary and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in Pawtucket Times from May 5 to May 13, 2020.