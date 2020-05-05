Pauline B. (Lamarre) Lefebvre
LINCOLN - Pauline B. (Lamarre) Lefebvre, 89, of Duckworth Street, died Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis Lefebvre.

She is survived by two daughters, Elaine Lefebvre of Lincoln, and Renee Brannigan of Scituate; three sons, Paul Lefebvre of Lincoln, Roland Lefebvre of Pawtucket, and Roger Lefebvre of Scituate; two sisters, Georgette Poole of Pawtucket, and Madeleine Moore of Attleboro, Mass.; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, several Godchildren. She was the sister of the Rene Lamarre.

For complete obituary and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.

Published in Pawtucket Times from May 5 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
May 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Bellows-Falso Funeral Home
April 28, 2020
Roland and family,

Our thoughts and prayers are with you as you grieve the loss of your beautiful mom.

Blessings,
Carlos and Cindy Freitas
Cindy Freitas
April 28, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Pauline. I met Pauline about a year ago when I began volunteering at St. Rita,s. She joined my Book Club there and never missed a weekly meeting. She was an amazing person and enjoyed life. I will miss her smile and humor. I was blessed to have known her.
April 28, 2020
Dear Paul and Family,
Our Condolences to you and your family at this sorrowful time.
God Bless
Terry Peck
April 27, 2020
Paul and Family

We are sorry to hear about the passing of your Mother our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
Tony and Robin Paola
