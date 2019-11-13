|
|
FT. PIERCE, FL - Pauline Lalime, 92 of Ft. Pierce, passed away November 3, 2019. Born August 8, 1927 in Central Falls, Rhode Island, she was a daughter of the late Arthem Beauregard and Alpheda Bergeron Beaureguard.
Mrs. Lalime was of the Roman Catholic faith. She retired from Fram Corporation in East Providence, R.I. as secretary after 35 years of service and was an active for more than 20 years with the Pawtucket Community Players.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Maurice Lalime; and siblings, Claudette Allard and Norman Beaureguard.
She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Estelle and Roland Pepin; and many other loving family and friends.
A Memorial Mass will be held December 12th, 2:00 p.m. at St. Helen Catholic Church in Vero Beach by Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home. Interment will follow at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Nov. 14, 2019