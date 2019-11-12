|
|
SEEKONK - Peter J. Kanelakos, 85, formerly of Pawtucket, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Donna (Braden) Kanelakos for sixty years. Born in Providence, Rhode Island, he was the son of the late John and Venetia (Loupos) Kanelakos.
Peter graduated in 1952 from Pawtucket West High School, studied Business Administration at Bryant College and served honorably in the United States Army. He was the proprietor of the former Cup & Saucer Grill and former Crescent Grill, both of Pawtucket. Peter retired in 1997 from the former Credit Union Central Falls, presently Navigant Credit Union, as Vice President after serving thirty years in the banking industry. He served as a dedicated member of the Pawtucket Lions Club, District 32 for many years. Peter will be remembered by his close family and dear friends as a loving, funny, benevolent man with an uplifting and cheerful outlook on life. He loved to share stories and jokes with anyone he encountered. He enjoyed swimming, gardening, golfing, traveling and cheering on New England sports teams. It brought him great joy baking cakes and playing dominos or a game of basketball with his grandchildren. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and dear friend who treasured his family, friends and the great outdoors. Peter will be forever remembered by all whose lives he touched.
Aside from his loving wife Donna, he is survived by two children, his son, Stephen J. Kanelakos and his wife, Myra, of Reidsville, North Carolina and his daughter, Veneta A. Kanelakos and her husband, Lalit K. Shahani, of Menlo Park, CA; two grandchildren, his granddaughter, Lyndsey Shahani and his grandson, Kai Shahani; his sister, Marie McKenney of West Warwick and many nephews and nieces. He was the brother of the late Ernest J. Kanelakos, Christine Dalby, Lillian Crowther, Catherine Rosaki, Bertha Pitarchas, Constantine Gus Kanelakos.
His funeral will be held on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. from William W. Tripp Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Service at 11:00 a.m. in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 175 Oaklawn Avenue, Cranston. Interment will follow at North Burial Ground, Providence. VISITATION will be held on Monday from 3 to 6 p.m. Donations in his memory may be made to Rhode Island Lions Children's Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 41347, Providence, RI 02940.
TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Nov. 13, 2019