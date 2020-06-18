Philippe G. LeBlanc
CUMBERLAND - Philippe G. LeBlanc, 64, passed away on Sunday peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Diane (Medeiros) LeBlanc, they have been married for the past 43 years.

Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Philippe W. and Esther (Gervais) LeBlanc. Phil resided in Cumberland for more than 49 years, previously residing in Pawtucket.

He was an avid boater, and enjoyed spending time with his family.

Phil was the owner/operator of the former Warner Appliance, Cumberland for 33 years.

Along with his wife, he is survived by three sons; Philippe LeBlanc and his wife Emily of Narragansett; Nicholas LeBlanc and his wife Katie of Cumberland and Noah LeBlanc of Cumberland. Four sisters; Phyllis Kelliher of Pawtucket; Michelle Rondeau of Pawtucket, Suzanne Barrett of Florida and Marie Duffin of Pawtucket. Three grandchildren; Luke, Mackenzie and Adelyn LeBlanc and several nieces and nephews.

Phil's Life Celebration will begin on Sunday June 21, 2020 with Visiting Hours from 4 PM to 7 PM and continuing on Monday June 22, 2020 at 10 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. A Prayer Service will follow at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket.

Directions/guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pawtucket Times from Jun. 18 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. J. Duffy Life Celebration Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 334-2300
