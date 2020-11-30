1/1
Rachel A. McKnight
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rachel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PAWTUCKET - Rachel A. McKnight, 93, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

She was the wife of the late William L. McKnight.

Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late George and Aurore (Richard) Laplante.

Mrs. McKnight was a talented seamstress for many years. Sewing was not only her occupation but was also a passion of hers that she enjoyed as well as many other arts and crafts. She also loved to cook and work in the garden. For 20 years she spent her winters in Lake Worth, Florida.

She leaves two daughters, Linda Towill and her husband Edward of Arizona, Pamela McKnight of North Attleboro, one son, Kevin McKnight and his wife Katherine of Rumford, four grandchildren, Eric McKnight, Autumn Carroll, Maura and Jack McKnight and four great grandchildren, Sebastian Thomas, Bryson and Delilah McKnight and Sailor Carroll. She was the sister of the late Irene Battersby and Maurice Laplante.

Her funeral services will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pawtucket Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-3885
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved