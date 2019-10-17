|
CUMBERLAND - ALFAIA, Rafael G. 88, of Cumberland passed away Wednesday, October16, 2019 at Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, Providence. He was the husband of Maria (Branco) Alfaia and they had been married for the past 63 years.
Born in Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal, he was the son of the late Jose and Maria (da Consolacao) (Gomes) Alfaia. He moved to this country in 1966, settling in Cumberland.
Mr. Alfaia was employed by the Carol Cable Company for 24 years retiring in 1995.
Rafael was a hardworking, social person and those who love him will always remember his generosity toward family and friends. He enjoyed winemaking, gardening, and traveling back to Portugal. He was a member of Clube Juventude Lusitana and a communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Church.
In addition to his beloved wife, he leaves his children Antonio Alfaia and his wife Sandra of Ormond Beach, FL, Steven Alfaia and his wife Brenda of Cumberland, Louis Alfaia of Coventry; his six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Jose Alfaia Jr., Ernest Alfaia Gomes, and Ana dos Santos Alfaia.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Rafael's Life Celebration to be held with Visiting Hours on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 4 to 7 PM and continue on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 9 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM in the Our Lady of Fatima Church, Fatima Drive, Cumberland. Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Drive, Cumberland, RI 02864.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Oct. 18, 2019