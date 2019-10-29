|
|
PROVIDENCE - Ramon Rodriguez was born and raised in La Salsa en Tibes Ponce Puerto Rico. He was the son of Concepcion Vasquez and Carmelo Rodriguez. He was the brother of Carmen, Emilia, Genoveva, Lydia, Pedro, Julio, Carmelo, Cruz, Luis, Carlos and Miguel Rodriguez. He was the father of Alicia, Derek, Nicholas, Ramon Jr., Julio and Emanuel Rodriguez. He leaves behind his grandchildren Jose, Rafael, Miguel, Adriana, Alexander, Joshua, Aaliyah, Nyannie, Nicholas Jr., Adam, Rosalyn, Alecia, Aiden, Ethan, Eli, Sophia, Sayori, Felicity and Jo'lani Rodriguez. He was an uncle to over 50 nieces and nephews and was loved by all.
Ramon enjoyed fishing, outdoor activities and spending time with family.
Services will be held at Swan Point Cemetery, 585 Blackstone Blvd., Providence, RI 02906 on Wednesday, October 30, 2018 from 12-2pm.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Oct. 30, 2019