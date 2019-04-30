ORMOND BEACH, FL - Raymond R. Coderre died peacefully on April 18, 2019 in Ormond Beach, FL at the age of 73. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 51 years, former State Representative Elaine Coderre; his children whom he was so proud of, Bob Coderre and his wife Neicy, former State Senator Tom Coderre, Karen Barber and her husband Calvin; his six cherished grandchildren, Joey, Hannah, Jack, David, Calvin and Sashi; and his great granddaughter Elora Grace.

Born in Providence to Russell and Emily Coderre, who both predeceased him, he grew up in Pawtucket, RI with his three brothers, Joe, Bill and Paul. He was a 1963 graduate of Saint Raphael Academy, served six years in the RI National Guard and earned his BS in Marketing from Bryant University in 1989. He was a business analyst for nearly 30 years at the Jewelers Board of Trade, however his favorite jobs were as a store manager at Newport Creamery and an auditor in the RI Auditor General's Office.

Ray was President of the Pawtucket Jaycees and District Director for the RI Jaycees. He earned life membership of in 1979, received JCI Senator #27406, and was inducted into the US Jaycees Hall of Fame in 1981. He was also a member of the Delaney Council and Father Eamonn Gill Council of the Knights of Columbus. He and his wife vacationed every year at Sunrise Beach Club in Daytona Beach and chose to retire there in 2015. He was a fan of New England sports teams and played with Greater Daytona Beach Senior Softball League.

A memorial service will be held Friday, May 3rd at 5:45pm in St. Joseph Church, 195 Walcott Street, Pawtucket. Family will greet visitors beginning at 5pm. A collation will be held immediately following the service in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 422 Post Rd #102, Warwick, RI 02888. Published in The Pawtucket Times on May 1, 2019