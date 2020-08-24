Raymond E. Bonin, 86, formerly of Santa Ana, California and So. Attleboro, Massachusetts, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Olive Bonin, Josefa Bonin and Theresa Bonin.
Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Harvey and Theresa (St. Laurent) Bonin. Ray was a Korean War US Navy veteran. He had been a Production Controller for Texas Instruments, Attleboro for thirty-four years until retiring in 1991.
Ray was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 5876, South Attleboro and had been involved in the Society of St. Vincent de Paul at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church, So. Attleboro.
He leaves two sons, John Stewart in Georgia and Joseph Stewart in Florida; two daughters, Maria Mongeau and Rose Terrien both of Pawtucket; a sister, Linda Sylvesta of Warwick and five grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Gertrude Thornber.
Relatives and friends are invited to VISITATION on Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Services followed by interment with Military Honors at Mt. St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to St. Joseph's Indian School, 1301 North Main St., Chamberlain, SD 57325 would be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com