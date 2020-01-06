|
PAWTUCKET - Raymond "Boomer" J. Spooner, Jr., 58, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
He was the former husband of Lee Ann Spooner of Norton, Massachusetts. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Raymond J., Sr. and Sonia N. (Austin) Spooner.
Ray graduated from Fisher College where he earned an Associate degree in Business. He was the Operations Manager for Northstar Metals, Pawtucket, for fourteen years. Ray spent many years on the Pawtucket School Committee, including five years as Chairman. Boomer was an avid New England sports fan who enjoyed playing golf and listening to his music collections.
Besides his former wife, he is survived by a son, Ryan J. Spooner of Pawtucket; a daughter, Megan Spooner of Norton, MA; three siblings, Kevin M. Spooner and his wife, Johanne, of Newburyport, MA, Dianna L. Liss and her husband, Andrew, of Fall River, MA and Darleen N. Blais of North Smithfield and three nephews, Adam J. Spooner and Raymond and David Blais. He was the brother of the late Debra J. Spooner.
VISITATION will be held on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. followed by Services at 7 p.m. in WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers please pay forward an act of kindness in Boomer's memory. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Jan. 7, 2020