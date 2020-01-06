Home

POWERED BY

Services
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
For more information about
Raymond Spooner
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Spooner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond J. "Boomer" Spooner Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond J. "Boomer" Spooner Jr. Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Raymond "Boomer" J. Spooner, Jr., 58, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
He was the former husband of Lee Ann Spooner of Norton, Massachusetts. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Raymond J., Sr. and Sonia N. (Austin) Spooner.
Ray graduated from Fisher College where he earned an Associate degree in Business. He was the Operations Manager for Northstar Metals, Pawtucket, for fourteen years. Ray spent many years on the Pawtucket School Committee, including five years as Chairman. Boomer was an avid New England sports fan who enjoyed playing golf and listening to his music collections.
Besides his former wife, he is survived by a son, Ryan J. Spooner of Pawtucket; a daughter, Megan Spooner of Norton, MA; three siblings, Kevin M. Spooner and his wife, Johanne, of Newburyport, MA, Dianna L. Liss and her husband, Andrew, of Fall River, MA and Darleen N. Blais of North Smithfield and three nephews, Adam J. Spooner and Raymond and David Blais. He was the brother of the late Debra J. Spooner.
VISITATION will be held on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. followed by Services at 7 p.m. in WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers please pay forward an act of kindness in Boomer's memory. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William W. Tripp Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -