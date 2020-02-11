|
PAWTUCKET - Raymond Lucien Laporte, 91, peacefully passed February 10th surrounded by his loved ones. He was a proud husband to the late MaryRose (Belliveau) Laporte. He was son to the late Oasis and Valeda (Corneau) Laporte. Raymond was known to many as "Pops" and touched the heart of anyone he crossed paths with. He proudly served his country during WWII.
Raymond is the last brother of 12. He is pre-deceased by his brothers Armand, Arthur, Henry, Leon, Maurice, Oscar and Roland Laporte and sisters Simone Gregoire, Alice and Annette Laporte.
He loved being a father and grandfather. Raymond leaves behind his daughter, Dawn Marie (Laporte) DAlessio, son-in-law Raymond DAlessio Jr., son Neil Anthony Laporte and daughter-in-law Laurie Laporte. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Dina (DAlessio) Van Hoolandt, Derrian and Devon DAlessio and his great-granddaughters Aria and Vienna Dalessio.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, February 15th at 10am in St. Teresa Church, Newport Ave, Pawtucket. Burial with Military Honors will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. Visitation will be held Friday from 5pm until 8pm in the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln, RI
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Feb. 12, 2020