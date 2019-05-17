Home

Raymond P. Laurie Obituary
ATTLEBORO - Raymond P. Laurie, 81, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Janice C. (Carter) Laurie. Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Raymond J. and Alma (Fabas) Laurie.
Raymond served in the U.S. Navy Seabees in the 1950's and was a life-member of the National Rifle Association. Raymond enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating and taking weekend trips to Marthas Vineyard.
He was the brother of Lucille Greco and Janice Taylor.
Services followed by entombment will be Monday at 10 a.m. at the Garden Mausoleum in Swan Point Cemetery, 585 Blackstone Blvd., Providence. Calling Hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Memorial gifts to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 will be appreciated.
Arrangements are entrusted to William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket.
TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on May 18, 2019
