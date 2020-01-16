Home

Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
View Map
Raymond T. Whewell Obituary
LINCOLN - Raymond T. Whewell, 92, passed on January 10, 2020. He was the husband of the late Ruth (Shuttle) Whewell and longtime companion of Claire Eggiman. Born in Stonington, CT a son of the late William and Hattie (Bromley) Whewell-Parent.

Ray was a WWII Navy Veteran stationed in the Pacific on the island of Guam. He had been employed by the former Corning Glass Works for 45 years before retiring in 1989. He was also a longtime member of The Good Shepherd Church on Broadway, Pawtucket, where he served on the Vestry as an usher and was a member of several senior organizations.

He is survived by a son, Paul Whewell and his wife Kathy, of Lincoln; 2 grandchildren, William and Katie Whewell; and several nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Brian Whewell and brother of the late Donald Whewell, Diane Bachini, Judy Sabatini, Carol Titus, Robert and George Parent.

Calling hours will be Saturday, January 18th from 10:30am - 12:00pm at Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln, followed by a funeral service at 12:00pm. Burial will follow at Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. Relatives and friends are invited. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Jan. 17, 2020
