CENTRAL FALLS - Rene E. Allard, 93, passed away on 2/16/19 surrounded by his family. Born in Central Falls he was the son of Joseph Allard and Corinne Cusson Allard. He resided in Central Falls all of his life.

He is survived by his wife Sarah (Dufresne) Allard. He is also survived by his daughter Colleen P. Allard-Beaulieu and her husband Roger (Butch) Beaulieu of Central Falls. He is survived by his granddaughter, Renee (Beaulieu) Rodrigues & her husband Nelson Rodrigues of Pawtucket and their children Athena & Bryce Rodrigues. He is survived by his grandson, Jeffery M. Beaulieu and his wife, Amy Amaral Beaulieu of Cumberland and their children, Sydney & Julian Beaulieu.

He is the brother of the late Raymond Allard, Donald Allard both of Central Falls, Jules Allard of Pawtucket and Russell Allard of Cumberland.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren & great-grandchildren. He served in the U. S. Navy aboard the USS Jenks in WWII and his ship captured a Japanese submarine which helped to shorten the war by 3 months. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign War. He served as member of the Democratic Ward Committee of Central Falls for 32 years. He loved gardening. He was an avid fan of hockey & watched the Boston Bruins games. He raced stock cars years ago with his brother Jules at the Lonsdale Arena in Cumberland, R.I. and Seekonk Speedway in Seekonk, Ma.

His funeral will be held Saturday, February 23rd at 8:45am in the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary Church, Pine St., Pawtucket at 10am. Burial with military honors will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket.

Family & friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Friday from 4:00PM to 7:00PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Nathan's Angels, P.O. 7584, Cumberland, R.I. 02864.

Published in The Pawtucket Times on Feb. 20, 2019