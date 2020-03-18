|
CUMBERLAND - Rene L. Zacharie, 90, died recently at the Hulitar Hospice Center with family by his side. He was the husband of the late Cecile (Lariviere) Zacharie. He was born in Central Falls and lived there for most of his life until moving to Pawtucket and later to Cumberland. He was a life-long member of Holy Spirit Parish of Central Falls, including its predecessor Notre Dame Church.
He is survived by his two daughters, Lorette Lanni and her husband Louis of Vero Beach, FL and Louise Zacharie of Cumberland, with whom he lived. He leaves one grandchild, Bennett Lanni of Riverview, FL. He is survived by one sister, Doris Caron, and was brother to the late Jeannette Larose, Normand Zacharie, Marcel Zacharie, and Omer Zacharie, who predeceased him by 12 days. He leaves his brother-in-law Normand Lariviere and three sisters-in-law, Yvette Zacharie, Rita Zacharie and Theresa Arnold, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Renes Life Celebration, beginning on Friday with Visiting Hours from 4 PM to 7PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 9:30 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. Please be advised that due to the State of Rhode Island mandates there will no more than 25 visitors allowed in the funeral home at any time. Live streaming and video calls will be available for all scheduled services. Please visit Renes online memorial on www. jjduffyfuneralhome.com for instructions on video calls and webcasting.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Mar. 19, 2020