Richard A. Boyd Obituary
CUMBERLAND - BOYD, Richard A., 66, of Cumberland, passed away Sunday April 19, 2020 at the Woonsocket Health and Rehabilitation.

Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Frederick W. and Dorothy M. (Archambault) Boyd. He resided in Woonsocket for the past five years, previously residing in Cumberland.

He was passionate and dedicated New England Patriots fan, enjoyed the Beetles, and had a passion for drawing. Those who love him will always remember his affection for his nieces and nephews and his love for a good cup of coffee.

He leaves his two sisters, Sandra Sullivan of CT and Annmarie Lally of Cumberland; his brother Dana Boyd of Cumberland; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Frederick W. Boyd Jr.

His funeral and burial will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, Cumberland.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 21, 2020
