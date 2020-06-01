Richard K. Taylor Sr.
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PAWTUCKET - Richard K. Taylor, Sr., 76, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved companion of Donna Silva for thirty-two years. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Joseph and Beatrice (Howe)
Taylor.

Richard was a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by two sons, Richard K. Taylor, Jr. and his wife, Susan, of Attleboro, MA and Derek Taylor of Taunton, MA; two grandchildren, Justin and Lauren Taylor; a brother, John E. Taylor of Pawtucket and two sisters, Joan R. Bistrick of St. Louis, MO, and Virginia M. Hanley of Cumberland. He was the father of the late Ryan Taylor and brother of the late William, Michael and Robert Taylor. He was also the former husband of Barbara (Weeks) Taylor.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Ave, Pawtucket.

Interment with Military Honors will follow at Mount St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket. Calling hours and floral tributes are respectfully
omitted. Funeral arrangements are entrusted with WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket.

TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pawtucket Times from Jun. 1 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Teresa Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
May 29, 2020
So sorry Jack. It is very sad for all of yoy.
Tom & Joan Calabro
Friend
May 28, 2020
Richard, Derek & Barbara..so sorry to hear of your dad's passing. We had a lot of good times with him..may he rest in peace
Pat Cardin
May 28, 2020
Rich, Derek, Barbara and all the Taylor family so sorry for your loss...hold your memories close to your heart...❤ Love Betty
Betty Taylor
May 28, 2020
To the entire Taylor family and Donna, I will never forget the trips to RI and spending the first two weeks of summer with my Taylor family...I cherish those memories and the time spent with my cousins...you could be doing anything else but you always made time for us and I will never forget...Richard was kind and funny and fun to be around and Ive spent allot of time with him when I got older and would run into him here and there... I am sorry for your loss and I miss you all you are in my heart always
Karol Nelson
Family
May 28, 2020
My condolences Jack ! May he Rip !
May 28, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Chris Hanley
Friend
May 28, 2020
You will be missed! I know I didn't get to spend a lot of time together but the time we did have I have some wonderful memories. I have fond fishing memories together. You were a great Uncle and Godfather! Rest in peace!
Lisa Mosher
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved