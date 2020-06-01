PAWTUCKET - Richard K. Taylor, Sr., 76, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved companion of Donna Silva for thirty-two years. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Joseph and Beatrice (Howe)Taylor.Richard was a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and friends.He is survived by two sons, Richard K. Taylor, Jr. and his wife, Susan, of Attleboro, MA and Derek Taylor of Taunton, MA; two grandchildren, Justin and Lauren Taylor; a brother, John E. Taylor of Pawtucket and two sisters, Joan R. Bistrick of St. Louis, MO, and Virginia M. Hanley of Cumberland. He was the father of the late Ryan Taylor and brother of the late William, Michael and Robert Taylor. He was also the former husband of Barbara (Weeks) Taylor.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Ave, Pawtucket.Interment with Military Honors will follow at Mount St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket. Calling hours and floral tributes are respectfullyomitted. Funeral arrangements are entrusted with WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket.