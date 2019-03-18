PAWTUCKET - Richard W. Goyette, 73, of Pawtucket, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. He was the beloved husband for 48 years of Joan (Hagen) Goyette. Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Edward C. and Mildred (Gorton) Goyette. Richard was a Sergeant in the Air Force, serving in the Vietnam War. He then worked as a Database Administrator for the Providence Journal for 28 years until his retirement.

Besides his wife, he is survived by two children, Rick Goyette and fiancé Elizabeth, and Lisa Minchillo and husband Keith; three grandchildren, Conor and Emma Goyette, and Joshua Minchillo; one sister, Irene Latraverse; and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Robert J. Goyette.

Dick was a fond gardener and was a fervent fan of both the Red Sox and 10-pin bowling and the consummate host to all close family gatherings. During his earlier days he was active in youth sports as a baseball coach and board member of Pineview Little League. In later years he was active with veteran groups and was proud to assist veterans as they transitioned home from the most recent conflicts.

His funeral will be held Friday at 9am in the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage Street, Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Saint Cecilia Church of Saint John Paul II Parish, 1253 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket. Burial with Military Honors will be in Saint Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours Thursday from 4-7pm in the funeral home.

