PAWTUCKET - Richard W. Muggle Sr., 64, of Pawtucket, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 20, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Deborah (Hanley) Muggle. They were happily married for 41 years. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late William and Carol (Burland) Muggle. Richard was a marine veteran. He was a Disc Jockey for many years.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his son, Richard Muggle Jr., his brother William Muggle, and his sister, Charlene Muggle. He was the brother of the late Phillip Muggle.
His service will be live streamed Tuesday May 26th at 12:00PM, on the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home website, www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in Pawtucket Times from May 22 to May 30, 2020.