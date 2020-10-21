PAWTUCKET - Rita Dorothy "Mimsy" Lampinski, 90, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2020 in Pawtucket. She was the devoted wife of the late Jerry Lampinski. Rita spent most of her life in Pawtucket. She was the daughter of the late Clarence E. and Dorothy T. (Arnold) Barrie.



Rita worked in the jewelry industry for many years prior to retiring.



Mimsy leaves behind her dear companion Harold Wayss, Jr. She is also survived by her loving children, Jack Lampinski, Glenn Lampinski, Daniel Lampinski, Jeffrey Lampinski, and Gregory Lampinski. Rita was predeceased by her sister Ann Barrie. She was the adoring grandmother to 14 grandchildren, and proud great grandmother to 13 great grandchildren.



Funeral services and Burial will be Private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.







