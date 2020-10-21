1/1
Rita Dorothy "Mimsy" Lampinski
{ "" }
PAWTUCKET - Rita Dorothy "Mimsy" Lampinski, 90, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2020 in Pawtucket. She was the devoted wife of the late Jerry Lampinski. Rita spent most of her life in Pawtucket. She was the daughter of the late Clarence E. and Dorothy T. (Arnold) Barrie.

Rita worked in the jewelry industry for many years prior to retiring.

Mimsy leaves behind her dear companion Harold Wayss, Jr. She is also survived by her loving children, Jack Lampinski, Glenn Lampinski, Daniel Lampinski, Jeffrey Lampinski, and Gregory Lampinski. Rita was predeceased by her sister Ann Barrie. She was the adoring grandmother to 14 grandchildren, and proud great grandmother to 13 great grandchildren.

Funeral services and Burial will be Private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.


Published in Pawtucket Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home - Pawtucket
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-4035
Memories & Condolences
22 entries
October 21, 2020
So sorry for the loss too all of Rita lampinski FAMILY miss you all thinking of you all
Nelson Paine
October 21, 2020
I love you more and forever ❤
Kristyn
Grandchild
October 21, 2020
Greg Lampinski
Son
October 21, 2020
One of Mim's favorite days....
Greg Lampinski
Son
October 21, 2020
I love you so much gram!! I will miss your sarcasm and hilarious witty comments, I know I got that quality from you! You never forgot a birthday or holiday despite all of the many children and grandchildren and great grandchildren you have! You were my favorite person to come visit because no matter what you always made me laugh and smile! You are an amazing person and will be forever in my heart and in my thoughts until I see you again. I love you. ❤
Erin Lampinski
Grandchild
October 21, 2020
Evan
Glenn Lampinski
Son
October 21, 2020
Evan
Glenn Lampinski
Son
October 21, 2020
Mimsy &amp; Nolan Ryan
Glenn Lampinski
Son
October 21, 2020
Matching wigs
Glenn Lampinski
Son
October 21, 2020
4 Generations toast
Glenn Lampinski
Son
October 21, 2020
Cooperstown
Glenn Lampinski
Son
October 21, 2020
Cooperstown
Glenn Lampinski
Son
October 21, 2020
Rest in Peace Mimsy. XO
Glenn Lampinski
Son
October 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
LEO FERNANDES
