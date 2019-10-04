Home

Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-1312
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
View Map
Rita E. Donaldson Obituary
REHOBOTH - Rita E. Donaldson of Rehoboth, Massachusetts and formerly of Pawtucket passed into eternal life on October 1, 2019, with her loving children by her side. She was the wife of the late Harold Harootunian and James Donaldson Sr. Rita was the fiancé of the late Roderick Barber.
Mrs. Donaldson was born in Pawtucket, the daughter of the late Joseph H. Pelkey and Evelina (Pinsoneault) Pelkey. She was the Administrative Secretary for Dr. John Cunningham and the Family Practice Program at Pawtucket Memorial Hospital for many years. Earlier Rita was a receptionist for the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company then Citizens Bank where she worked in a variety of capacities.
She is survived by her children; Dr. Christine Framson and her husband Brian of Rehoboth, Massachusetts, Harry Harootunian and his wife Holly of Onset, Massachusetts, and James Donaldson, Jr and his wife Sandra of Scituate. She will be forever missed by her grandchildren, Meghan, James III, Benjamin, Adrian, Samuel and Case. She maintained a lifelong love of animals.
There will be a Funeral Service for Rita on Wednesday, October 9th at 11:00 am in the Manning-Heffern Funeral Home, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket. Her calling hours will be Wednesday from 9-11 am prior to the service. For online condolences please visit
www.manningheffern.com.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Oct. 5, 2019
