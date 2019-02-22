|
PAWTUCKET - Rita M. Fontaine, 96, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at Philip Hulitar. She was the wife of the late Edward W. Fontaine. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Annie (Bernard) Grenier. Rita worked at Lance Paperbox from 1972 until her retirement in 1987.
She is survived by her children, Annie Breen and husb- and Ron, Elaine Curran, and Edward Fontaine, Jr.; five grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Joseph Grenier, Avilia Grenier, Lorraine Coutu, Jeannete Marchand, Florence Longton, Lillian Allard, Cecile Berard, and Irene St. Jean.
Her funeral service will be held Tuesday, February 26 at 11am in the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage Street Pawtucket. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours from 10am-11am in the funeral home prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Feb. 23, 2019