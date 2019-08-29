|
PAWTUCKET - Rita R. Landry, 98. of Pawtucket passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 28th. She was the wife of the late Armand "Babe" Landry. Born in Central Falls, a daughter of the late Philisa and Marie Anne Dupont,
She had been employed for over 30 years at the Worcester Textiles in North Providence. She was a Communicant of St. Teresa Church and formerly resided at Wilfred Manor in Central Falls for 26 years.
She was the first loving mother of Jacqueline Heroux and her husband Eddy where she lived for the past three years. She was the cherished grandmother of David Heroux (Dina) and Kerri Cockroft (David). She also leaves four great grandchildren, Cameron, Madison, Brayden and Alixandria. She is also survived by a sister in law, Theresa Dupont and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Lorenzo, Gerald, Raymond and Roger Dupont, and Rolande Lebeau.
Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours to be held on Saturday, August 31st from 9am until 11am at the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln followed by a mass of Christian Burial in the Church of St. Teresa of the Child Jesus, 358 Newport Ave, Pawtucket at Noon. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice, 1184 East Main Rd, Portsmouth, RI 02871. www.thekeefefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Aug. 30, 2019