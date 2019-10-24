|
PAWTUCKET - Robert A. Garde Sr. 81, passed away Tuesday October 22, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Agnes D. (Houle) Garde.
Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Albert and Sophie (Pappas) Garde.
A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, he was employed as a Maintenance Mechanic for Hope Webbing for thirty years before retiring.
He was a member of the D.I.P. Club of Pawtucket and an enthusiastic sports fan and a big fan of the Patriots.
He is survived by one daughter, Denise E. Allam and her husband David of Smithfield, one son, Robert A. Garde Jr. and his wife Loriann of South Kingstown, two granddaughters, Lyndsey and Elyssa, one brother Albert J. Garde of Florida, and many nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held Monday October 28, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. from the Darlington Mortuary of L. Heroux & Son 1042 Newport Avenue Pawtucket with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 a.m. in St. Marys Church, Pine Street Pawtucket. Burial will be in Mt. St. Mary Cemetery, East Providence. Calling Hours will be held Sunday October 27, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Funeral Home.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Oct. 25, 2019