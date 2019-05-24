PAWTUCKET and FRANCONIA, NH - Robert Bob E. Foss, Sr., 90, formerly of South Attleboro, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Louise A. (McGeehan) Foss.

Born in Providence, a son of the late Harry D. and Anna (Mulvey) Foss, he was educated in Pawtucket. Bob served in the Naval Reserves for twenty-six years, retiring with the rank of Chief Petty Officer.

As a Teamster of Local 251, he drove tractor-trailer for thirty-seven years. He was a driver for the First National Stores, McLaughlin & Moran, Inc. and was last employed by the Inn Seasons Resort, Lincoln, New Hampshire.

Bob enjoyed skiing, hiking and biking and was a member of the Attleboro Ski Club for sixty-five years. He was a friend of Bill W. and was celebrating his thirty-fifth anniversary this year.

Bob was a loving father and husband. He leaves a son, Robert E. Foss, Jr. and his wife, Rosie, of Sarasota, FL; two daughters, Lois Holden of Pawtucket and Linda Marc-Aurele and her husband, Rick, of Marrero, LA; four grandchildren, Kristy, Jeff, Kim and Brandon; six great-grandchild- ren, Logan, Colten, Madison, Mason, Brinley and Mayah; his former wife, Peggy (Farley) Fitzgerald-Foss of Franconia, NH and Cumberland, RI; three stepchildren, Kelli Fitzgerald, Jay Fitzgerald and Kacy Maloof all of RI; seven step-grand- children and several beloved, nieces, nephews and friends. He was the brother of the late William, Francis, Harry, Raymond and Anthony Foss.

His funeral will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. VISITATION will be Tuesday 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to would be appreciated.

TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com Published in The Pawtucket Times on May 25, 2019