Robert J. Crawford
1932 - 2020
SKOWHEGAN, ME - Robert J. Crawford, 87, formerly of Seekonk, MA, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy T. (Silvia) Crawford. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late George and Ida (Rock) Crawford.

A United States Navy veteran, Robert served during the Korean War. He worked for Texas Instruments, Attleboro, as a group leader for over thirty years until retiring. Bob lived in Seekonk for many years prior to moving to Maine in 2012. He enjoyed fishing, being outdoors and traveling.

He is survived by two children, Doreen DeRosa and her husband, Chris, of Skowhegan, ME and Dennis Crawford and his wife, Donna, of Attleboro, MA; a sister, Mary Perry of Pawtucket; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Julia Fitton and Evelyn Traynor.

His funeral will be held on Monday at 9 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a graveside service with Military Honors at 10 a.m. in Seekonk Cemetery, Seekonk, MA. VISITATION will be on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to La Salette Shrine, 947 Park St., Attleboro, MA 02703 would be appreciated.

TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com

Published in Pawtucket Times from Jun. 25 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

