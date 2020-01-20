Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Teresa of the Child Jesus Church
358 Newport Ave.
Pawtucket, RI
Robert M. Cassidy Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Robert M. Cassidy, 56, of Pawtucket, passed unexpectedly on January 14, 2020 at Miriam Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Petrina Morris. Born in Pawtucket, he was a son of the late Mederic Dufault and Doris (Craig) Cassidy.

Besides his loving wife he is survived by his daughters, Amber and Kaylene Morris- Cassidy; a granddaughter, Karina Morris-Cassidy; father-in- law, Joe Morris and his wife Josephine; a niece, Rene Joseph; many great nieces nephews; sister-in-law, Charlene Morris; and a daughter Jennifer Cassidy. He was the brother of the late Rita Abreu and Richard Cassidy.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, January 23rd at 10:00a.m. in St. Teresa of the Child Jesus Church, 358 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Jan. 20, 2020
