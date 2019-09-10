|
|
DOUGLAS, MA - Robert R. Langlois, "Bob" 62, of Douglas MA, passed suddenly on September 2nd. Robert leaves the broken-hearted love of his life Nancy, they were happily married for 42 years, his beloved daughters, Kimberly and Heather, adored son in laws Sergey and Nicholas and precious grandchildren, Dezmon, Leeah, Mckenna and Alexander. He also leaves his mother in law Louise, brother and sister in laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Born in Central Falls, RI and raised in Pawtucket, RI he was the son of the late Raymond and Theresa (Dupere) Langlois and brother of the late Linda Ando.
Robert was the true essence of a great man. He was strong yet gentle hearted, passionate in his beliefs, organized, hardworking and a devoted family man who always had a listening ear and advice if you were looking for guidance or direction. Bob was incredibly handy and mechanically inclined. He was well respected in his field while employed by National Grid for over 30 years. Robert looked forward to enjoying his retirement to spend more time with his beloved family. He had great plans for the future. His passing has left a hole in our hearts. He will be dearly missed by all who loved him.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 13th from 5pm until 8pm in the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln RI. His funeral will be held Saturday at 8:30am with a funeral procession to Swan Point Cemetery, Blackstone Blvd, Providence RI arriving for a graveside service at 10am. www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Sept. 11, 2019