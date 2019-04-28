|
PAWTUCKET – Robert Vaudry, 72, of Pawtucket, passed into eternal life on April 27, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of Jo-Ann (Marques) Vaudry.
The funeral for Mr. Vaudry will be held Wednesday at 9 a.m. from Manning-Heffern Funeral Home, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Teresa's Church, 358 Newport Ave., at 10 a.m. The calling hours for Mr. Vaudry will be Tuesday from 4 until 8 p.m. in the funeral home. For the full obituary, visit www.manningheffern.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 29, 2019