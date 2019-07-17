NORTH ATTLEBORO - Roger A. Bourassa, ED.D., 75, of North Attleboro, formerly of Attleboro and Pawtucket, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13th, 2019 in Providence, RI. He was the beloved husband of Elaine (Ringuette) Bourassa.

Dr. Bourassa was employed by Davies Career and Technical High School of Lincoln, RI where he taught for thirteen years until his retirement in 2004.

Dear brother of Claire E. LeBlanc of West Warwick, RI; and of Paul E. Bourassa and his wife Jacqueline of Pawtucket, RI.

Beloved uncle to a host of nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Memorial Service in celebration of his life on Friday, July 19th, 2019 at 10 AM in the Calvin Presbyterian Church, 126 Angell Road, Cumberland, RI.

Inurnment with full military honors will follow in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter, RI.

Visiting hours have been respectfully omitted.

Arrangements entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, North Attleboro, MA.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his name to Madonna Manor, 85 No. Washington Street, North Attleboro, MA 02760.

For complete listing and to sign an online guestbook, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com. Published in The Pawtucket Times on July 18, 2019