Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home
15 Grove Street
North Attleboro, MA 02760
(508) 695-5651
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Bourassa, ED.D.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger A. Bourassa, ED.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger A. Bourassa, ED.D. Obituary
NORTH ATTLEBORO - Roger A. Bourassa, ED.D., 75, of North Attleboro, formerly of Attleboro and Pawtucket, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13th, 2019 in Providence, RI. He was the beloved husband of Elaine (Ringuette) Bourassa.
Dr. Bourassa was employed by Davies Career and Technical High School of Lincoln, RI where he taught for thirteen years until his retirement in 2004.
Dear brother of Claire E. LeBlanc of West Warwick, RI; and of Paul E. Bourassa and his wife Jacqueline of Pawtucket, RI.
Beloved uncle to a host of nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Memorial Service in celebration of his life on Friday, July 19th, 2019 at 10 AM in the Calvin Presbyterian Church, 126 Angell Road, Cumberland, RI.
Inurnment with full military honors will follow in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter, RI.
Visiting hours have been respectfully omitted.
Arrangements entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, North Attleboro, MA.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his name to Madonna Manor, 85 No. Washington Street, North Attleboro, MA 02760.
For complete listing and to sign an online guestbook, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now