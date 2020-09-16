1/1
Roger C. Catalan
LINCOLN - Roger C. Catalan, 90, passed on September 13, 2020. He was the husband of Audrey (Partington) Catalan. Born in
Providence, he was a son of the late Roger and Bella (Latraverse) Catalan.

He had been employed as a supervisor at RAYCO manufacturing for 25 years. He then retired from the Lincoln School Department. Mr. Catalan was a Veteran of the Korean War, a life member and trustee of the Carr-Lancaster VFW Post 10213.

Besides his wife, he is survived by sons, Mark Catalan, wife Elaine, of Pawtucket, Richard Catalan, wife Nancy of Florida, David Catalan, wife Cheri of North Dighton, MA, grandchildren, Tracy Menard, Alyson Gaj, Faye Carpentier, Tess Catalan, Adam Foss, Cameron Foss, great grandchildren, Paisley Foss, Ella Menard, Cameron Foss Jr., Capri Foss and Cora Ann Menard, a sister, Patricia Kridelbaugh of Wisconsin, a brother, Robert Catalan of Rehoboth, MA and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, September 21, 2020 at 10am in St. Raymond Church, North Main St, Providence. Burial with military honors will follow in Highland Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are invited to funeral service/visitation on Sunday from 3pm until 5pm in the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln, RI.

www.thekeefefuneralhome.com

Published in Pawtucket Times from Sep. 16 to Sep. 24, 2020.
