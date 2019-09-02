|
CUMBERLAND - Roger J. Lamontagne, 87, passed away Monday surrounded by his family in the Philip Hulitar Center, Providence. He was the beloved husband of Mary A. (Munley) Lamontagne.
Born in Central Falls he was the son of the late Henri and Josephine (Hemond) Lamontagne. Roger had resided in Cumberland for over 51 years.
He was a United States Army, Korean War Veteran.
He was a forklift operator employed by the former Brooks Drugs, Pawtucket, for a number of years until his retirement. Roger's previous employment was with the former Almacs and A&P Grocery stores for many years.
Roger had a passion for tennis and golf. He was a communicant of the former St. Patrick Church, Cumberland, and a life-long member of Fore Court Racquet and Fitness Club, Cumberland. Among all of his interests and passions, Roger will always be remembered as a loving father and grandfather. He was a dedicated Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan.
In addition to his wife, he leaves two sons, Robert Lamontagne and his wife, Vickie, and Gary Lamontagne and his wife, Martha, all of Cumberland; his seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Maurice Lamontagne and Lucien Lamontagne.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Roger's Life Celebration to be held today, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 with Visiting Hours from 5 to 8 p.m. and continue on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at 9 a.m. in the J.J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in the St. Aidan/Stl Patrick Parish, 1460 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow with Military Honors in the Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, and in honor of his beloved granddaughter Karli Lamontagne Macatrao, donations may be made in his memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Massachusetts and Rhode Island Chapter, 220 North Main Street Suite 104, Natick, MA 01760.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Sept. 3, 2019