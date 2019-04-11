SEEKONK - Roland J. Gamache, 93, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019. He was the husband of the late Therese (Jarest) Gamache. Roland was born in Central Falls and was the son of the late Clifford and Mary (Dupuis) Gamache.

Roland served his country honorably in the US Army Air Corps during WWII and spent his career as a draftsman at the former Rau Fastener until his retirement. Roland was an avid golfer at the Stony Lee Club for many years. He enjoyed going on walks with his wife and loved his dog Daisy. Roland was also a die hard New England sports fan and enjoyed working in his yard. Most of all, faith and family were most important to Roland and he cherished the time he spent with his loved ones, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his daughter, Denise L. O'Rourke and her husband Ray of Seekonk; grandchildren, Brianna, Luc and Jacqueline and daughter in law Kathryn Gamache.

He was the father of the late Paul Gamache and brother of the late Norman Gamache.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 9am in Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Coyle Dr., Seekonk. Relatives and friends are invited to attend directly to the church.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to a Madonna Manor, 85 Washington St. N. Attleboro MA 02760

Arrangements entrusted to Foley-Cook Hathaway Funeral Home, Attleboro

To light a memorial candle, sign the online guestbook or for church directions, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary