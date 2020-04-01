Home

Roland P. "Paul" Bibeau

Roland P. "Paul" Bibeau Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Roland Paul Bibeau, 85, "Paul", passed on March 31st. He was the son of the late the late Napoleon and Florida (Simoneau) Bibeau. He had been employed by the Holiday Inn and Marriot as a maintenance person. He was an Army Veteran.

Paul loved to play cards, fish, play chess and Bocce. He would tinker with just about anything electronic and occasionally fix one.

He is survived by a sister, Marie (Bibeau) Pazzetta, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his siblings, Colette Morin, Jean Claude Bibeau, Carmen Threlfall, Guy Bibeau, Lisandre M. Pertuso and Pauline Bibeau.

Private prayer services will be held Saturday, April 4th in the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln. Those who wish to attend, please contact the family so groups of five can responsibly attend. Burial will be private in Notre Dame Cemetery.

Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 2, 2020
