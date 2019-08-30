|
PAWTUCKET - Romeu de Arruda Goes, 86, passed away on August 27, 2019. He was the husband of the late Maria N. (Sousa) Goes. Born in Velas, Sao Jorge, Azores, he was the son of the late Antero and Maria L. (Arruda) Goes.
Romeu was a member of the Clube Juventude Lusitana in Cumberland for many years. He enjoyed bullfighting, fishing, whaling and was a lifelong fan of Sport Lisboa, Benfica.
He is survived by three daughters, Maria Madalena Gois of Providence, Maria Fatima and Maria Laura Gois, both of Pawtucket; five grandchildren, Jason, Luke, Leo, Timmy and Ricardo; fifteen great-grandchildren and five siblings.
VISITATION will be held on Tuesday beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a Service at 11 a.m. in WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Pawtucket.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Aug. 31, 2019