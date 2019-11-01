|
|
PAWTUCKET - Ronald "Ronnie Dee" E. Deighan, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was the beloved husband of Judith (Traynor) Deighan for fifty-two cherished years. A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Raymond P. and Leah F. (Shannon) Deighan.
Ronnie was a United States Air Force veteran of the Vietnam Era. He was employed at the U.S. Navy Seabee Base in Davisville and more recently at the U.S. Naval Station in Newport, retiring in 2004 after twenty-one years as a purchasing and contracting agent. Ronnies passion in life was music. He began his musical journey in the 1950s at the age of 17, with "Ronny and the Satellites". Through the decades, he performed at many national and local venues and was personally known as "Ronnie Dee". In more recent years he was known as "Ronnie Dee Entertainment", "Songs in the Key of Dee"; "The Encore Entertainers" and "Ronnie and the New Satellites". Ronnie was a member of Pawtuckets Purchasing Board, and he was also a docent at the Hearthside House Museum in Lincoln. Above all, Ronnie was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be lovingly remembered by his family and all whose lives he touched over the past 77 years.
Besides his loving wife, he leaves a daughter, Sharon L. Meyer and her husband, Robert, of Pawtucket; a son, David R. Deighan of Riverside; two grandchildren, Braeden Meyer and Bradford Meyer and his significant other, Sarah Cardenas; a great-granddaughter, Lily Meyer; a brother-in-law, Brian Traynor of Pawtucket and his beloved grand-dog, Clover.
His funeral will be held on Monday at 9 a.m. from the CHEETHAM Funeral Home, 1012 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Cecilia Church, 755 Central Ave., Pawtucket. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Mount Saint Mary Cemetery. VISITATION will be Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 or Hope Hospice & Palliative Care RI, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 or The Hearthside House Museum, 677 Great Rd., Lincoln, RI 02865 would be appreciated. CheethamFuneralHome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Nov. 2, 2019