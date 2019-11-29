|
|
PAWTUCKET - Ronald J. "Ron" Benjamin, 79, passed on November 28th surrounded by love. He was the husband of Tulia (Cuellar) Benjamin, sharing their lives for over 43 years.
Ron was the brother of Robert M. Benjamin of Pawtucket.
Born in Pawtucket, he was a son of the late Jean M. and Ernestine (Hamel) Benjamin.
Ron had been employed by Texas Instruments and the Pawtucket Times for many years.
He was an avid reader, loved movies, and was a Red Sox and Celtics fan.
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 30th from 2pm until 4pm. Burial will be private.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Nov. 30, 2019