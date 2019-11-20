|
|
EAST PROVIDENCE - Ronald "Ron" J. Lizotte, 77, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Patricia L. (Beauregard) Lizotte for fifty-seven years. Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Earl K. and Ruth (Grennan) Lizotte.
Ron was the proprietor and professional glazier of the F. Lizotte's Glass Company Inc. of Central Falls. The fifth-generation family owned business was established in 1900 and remains in its original location. Ron was a parishioner of St. Margaret Church, Rumford, for fifty-seven years. He was an avid stock car racing fan and a loving grandfather to his grandchildren.
Besides his wife, he is survived by four children, Michael J. Lizotte of Cumberland, Amy L. Santos of Rumford, Karen A. Rebello of Dartmouth, Massachusetts and Peter A. Lizotte of Central Falls; four grandchildren, Faith M. Santos, Luke J. Santos and Connor M. Lizotte. He was the grandfather of the late Nathan R. Lizotte.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Margaret Church, 1098 Pawtucket Ave., Rumford. Burial will be private. Calling hours and flowers are respectively omitted. Memorial contributions in Nathan R. Lizotte's memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 North Main St., Natick, MA 01760 would be greatly appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted with William W. Tripp Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Nov. 21, 2019