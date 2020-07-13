CENTRAL FALLS - Ronald J. Velzis, 64, passed on July 11th. He was the husband of Sanda M. (Kabazze) Velzis. Born in Binghamton, NY, a son of the late Edward Velzis and Rose Ousley, stepson of James Ousley both of Pawtucket. Besides his wife he is survived by a daughter, Vickie Velzis, stepdaughter, Sherri Perry, a grandson, Davin Perry, three brothers, Edward and Richard Velzis and James Ousley, a sister, Sandra Howarth, and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Kenneth and Linda Velzis.Ronald had been employed as a fabricator for Arlon for 30 years, then Herff Jones of Warwick for 10 years. He served 6 years cryptologist for the US Navy. He was an avid fisherman, swimmer and enjoyed his garden. Services will be private.