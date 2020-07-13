1/1
Ronald J. Velzis
CENTRAL FALLS - Ronald J. Velzis, 64, passed on July 11th. He was the husband of Sanda M. (Kabazze) Velzis. Born in Binghamton, NY, a son of the late Edward Velzis and Rose Ousley, stepson of James Ousley both of Pawtucket. Besides his wife he is survived by a daughter, Vickie Velzis, stepdaughter, Sherri Perry, a grandson, Davin Perry, three brothers, Edward and Richard Velzis and James Ousley, a sister, Sandra Howarth, and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Kenneth and Linda Velzis.

Ronald had been employed as a fabricator for Arlon for 30 years, then Herff Jones of Warwick for 10 years. He served 6 years cryptologist for the US Navy. He was an avid fisherman, swimmer and enjoyed his garden. Services will be private.

www.thekeefefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pawtucket Times from Jul. 13 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
