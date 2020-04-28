|
CUMBERLAND - PALAGI, Ronald R. "Ronnie", 79, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully after a five year battle with Alzheimer's Disease on Sunday, April 26, 2020 with his family by his side. He was the husband of the late Carolyn L. (Kalolsky) Palagi and they were married for 33 years.
Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Edward P. and Estelle (Robitaille) Palagi. He grew up in Pawtucket, moving to Cumberland when he got married where he resided for most his life.
Ronnie was the owner and operator of Ronnie Palagi's Ice Cream for over 30 years. He brought joy and happiness to many children, in many neighborhoods in Cumberland and Lincoln. During the off-season, he worked for Petro Oil Company.
He was a dedicated and passionate fan for all the New England sports teams, as well as NASCAR. Ronnie enjoyed traveling, especially to Vegas and on Cruises. Those who knew him will always remember his love for Italian bread and pizza. He had a passion for Rock and Roll music, especially Elvis and Bruce Springsteen. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.
He leaves his children, Lisa Arteaga and her husband Oscar of Cumberland, Kerri Reilly and her husband Kieran of Cumberland; his five grandchildren, Kayley, Michael and Christopher Arteaga; Zachary and Matthew Reilly; his companion, Pauline Zuena; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was the brother of the late Edward E. Palagi.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral and burial will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date when it becomes safe.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Hope Hospice and Palliative Care as well as the nurses and CNA's at St. Antoine Residence.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rhode Island SPCA. 186 Amaral St, Riverside, RI 02915.
ONLINE MEMORIAL: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 29, 2020