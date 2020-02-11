|
CUMBERLAND - PIERCE, Rosaria A. , 81, passed away on Monday in the Philip Hulitar, Hope Hospice Center Inpatient Center, Providence. She was the beloved wife of Stanley T. Pierce, they were married for the past 56 years.
Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Gaetano and Sarah (Baressi) Marchese. Rosie resided in Cumberland for the past 40 years, previously residing in Pawtucket.
She and her husband were members of the Filibuster Club, Cumberland for many years. Rosie enjoyed Dancing, Karaoke. She was also a very fashionable person and always was sure everything matched.
Along with her husband she leaves her five children; Michael Pierce (Cindy) of Pawtucket, Debra Scola (Craig) of Alaska; Randy Pierce of Cumberland; Brenda Pierce of Narragansett and Sherri Pierce of New York. Five grandchildren; Jared; Emily; Thomas; Benjamin and Natalie Rose. One brother Carl Marchese of Pawtucket and several nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Natalie Jillson.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Rosaria's Life Celebration to begin with Visiting Hours on Thursday February 13, 2020 from 4 PM to 7 PM, and continuing on Friday February 14, 2020 at 9 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Aidan Church, 1460 Diamond Hill Road Cumberland. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
Directions/guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Feb. 12, 2020